Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur set to sign Barca star, Club's stance on Philippe Coutinho revealed and more - 5 July 2021

Barcelona are in desperate need of trimming their wage bill and they could be forced to sell some of their big stars for cheap.

Barcelona have made some good free-agent signings this summer. But now club president Joan Laporta is focusing on trimming his side's wage bill and extending Lionel Messi's contract. Barcelona are therefore a hub of transfer activity at the moment.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 July 2021.

Sergio Busquets discusses Lionel Messi's future and his own

Sergio Busquets has been a mainstay in Barcelona's starting lineup for over a decade now. Having turned 32, Busquets' best days are behind him but he is still a top player. He discussed Lionel Messi's future at a press conference ahead of Spain's Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy. Busquets said (via Cope):

“You have to give him [Messi] time. I trust the president, the people who are working and the feeling that Leo has. Koeman has done a good job and you have to give the project stability and time, I’m sure it will go well.

There have also been rumours linking Busquets with a move to the MLS. But the veteran midfielder was quick to quell those rumours.

“They say so many things, perhaps they have made the wrong representative or Sergio. I am very comfortable at Barça and I have a contract; I have had a good season and I don’t know anything about the offers they say.”

Barcelona willing to accept £20 million for Philippe Coutinho

Saying that it hasn't worked out for Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona would be an understatement. He did enjoy a few good spells and did a decent job while on loan with Bayern Munich. But the Brazilian's return and 2020-21 campaign was marred by injury.

He made just 14 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans this past season before being sidelined with a knee injury. According to Football Espana, Barcelona are ready to sell Coutinho for £20 million.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Brazilian. Of course, Barcelona's valuation of Coutinho has got a lot to do with their current financial condition. They need to offload some players and trim their wage bill to put themselves in a position to extend Messi's contract.

Tottenham Hotspur set to beat Manchester United to Miralem Pjanic

After appointing Nuno Espirito Santos as manager, Tottenham Hotspur's director of football Fabio Paratici is set to make a big signing. According to Express, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to sign Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Pjanic could be offloaded for free due to Barcelona's severe financial problems. He joined Barcelona from Juventus in the summer of 2020 on a deal worth €60 million. Pjanic had a disappointing debut season with Barcelona, where he started just 12 games across all competitions.

Paratici was Juventus' chief football officer during Pjanic's time with the Bianconeri. Their relationship gives Spurs the edge over Manchester United in the race to sign him.

