Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Wojciech Szczesny set for renewal, Catalans eyeing EPL ace, and more - July 7, 2025

Barcelona have already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer. However, the Catalans are expected to add more quality to their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny is all set to continue his association with the LaLiga champions. Elsewhere, a Premier League forward is wanted at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 7, 2025.

Wojciech Szczesny set for renewal

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny is all set to extend his stay at Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The Polish goalkeeper came out of retirement in October last year to help Barcelona deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Initially starting as Inaki Pena's backup, Szczesny made the No. 1 role his own and finished the season with 14 clean sheets from 30 games. His efforts helped the Catalans register a domestic treble.

Interestingly, the 35-year-old's contract expired at the end of last month, adding to speculation regarding his future. The LaLiga champions have roped in Joan Garcia this summer to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

However, Barcelona have Szczesny firmly in their plans and already have an agreement in place to extend his stay at Camp Nou. The Pole will sign a one-year deal, with the option for an additional year.

The renewal has been delayed as Wojciech Szczesny is enjoying a well-earned break from football. The player is now expected to sign a new deal before the start of pre-season on July 13.

Barcelona eyeing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are ready to rekindle their interest in Marcus Rashford, according to Sky Sports. The Catalans are eager to add a new left-forward to their squad before the start of the new season and initially had their eyes on Nico Williams.

The Spaniard appeared a step away from Camp Nou at one point this summer, before having a change of heart and signing a new deal with Athletic Bilbao. The situation forced the LaLiga champions to turn to Liverpool's Luis Diaz as a fall-back option.

However, prising the Colombian away from Anfield is proving to be harder than expected. Barcelona have, as such, turned their attention back to Rashford.

The Englishman is expected to permanently leave Manchester United this summer, having spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa. The Catalans were linked with the 27-year-old in January, and look set to return for him this summer. While Rashford isn't their preferred choice, the Spanish champions have few alternatives in the market right now.

Inter Milan not working on a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Inter Milan are not in talks with Barcelona regarding a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German goalkeeper's future at Camp Nou has been subject to speculation following the arrival of Joan Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Yann Sommer, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Recent reports have suggested that the Serie A side have identified Ter Stegen as an option.

However, Romano has refuted those claims. The acclaimed journalist has added that Inter Milan are not in contact with the Catalans or the player's camp regarding a move.

