Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi accepts offer to become Barca manager, Sergi Barjuan appointed interim coach as Ronald Koeman is sacked and more - 28 October 2021

Barcelona fans will be hoping that today marks the beginning of a new era at the club. The team has been in disarray in the opening stages of the new season. A midweek defeat to Rayo Vallecano has proven to be the final straw for Ronald Koeman.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 October 2021.

Ronald Koeman sacked after Rayo Vallecano defeat

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday morning that they have relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as the club manager. Koeman's side suffered three losses in their last four La Liga matches. They also kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Bayern Munich and Benfica as well.

An official statement was released via the club's website this morning.

"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva."

Sergi Barjuan appointed as caretaker coach

Following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, Barcelona B's Sergi Barjuan as interim coach. The club added that Barjuan will only be in charge of the team until the club hires a full-time coach. A statement on the club's website reads as follows:

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad. His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman."

Barjuan was a left-back back in the day and played for Barcelona between 1993 and 2002. He has won three La Liga titles, two Copa Del Reys, two Supercopa de Espanas, one UEFA Super Cup and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with the Catalans.

Xavi accepts offer to become Barcelona manager

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Laporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to Barcelona will announce new interim coach. Then it’s gonna be Xavi. He has accepted Barça project after talking with president Laporta days ago. Still waiting contract termination process with Al-Sadd. 🔴 #FCB Laporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to @tjuanmarti Barcelona will announce new interim coach. Then it’s gonna be Xavi. He has accepted Barça project after talking with president Laporta days ago. Still waiting contract termination process with Al-Sadd. 🔴 #FCBLaporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to @tjuanmarti. https://t.co/zXOnMZKtIn

According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi has already accepted the offer to become Barcelona manager. An agreement has reportedly been in place for days now and he will join the club as soon as his contract with Al-Sadd is terminated.

Talks reportedly opened weeks ago as Ronald Koeman's future hung in the balance following a poor start to the season. Whether or not Xavi's current contract will be terminated before Sunday's game against Alaves remains to be seen. That's why Barcelona have appointed Sergi Barjuan as interim coach.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Xavi is a Barcelona legend and has made a total of 767 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 85 goals and providing 185 assists. He has also won eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, three Copa Del Reys, five Supercopa de Espanas, two UEFA Super Cups and FIFA Club World Cups with Barcelona.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith