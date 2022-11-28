Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi confirms Barca's interest in Brazilian wonderkid, Blaugrana identify Portuguese winger as top transfer target and more - 28 November 2022

Barcelona are looking to sign some of the top young talents in the world over the next couple of transfer windows.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 November 2022.

Fabrizio Romano says Frenkie de Jong is not going anywhere

Frenkie de Jong continues to be linked with Manchester United. The Catalans have been keen to offload him to balance their books but the player has not been open to a move. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player's stance hasn't changed.

ESPN claims that Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in signing the Dutch midfielder in January. But speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that De Jong does not want a move. He said:

"For January, I think it is almost impossible, but for the summer... it depends on the player, because Frenkie de Jong has always said no to any move, it's not just to Manchester United. He decided to stay at Barcelona, he's happy there. If Frenkie changes his mind in the future, then we will see."

Barcelona identify Rafael Leao as top target

Barcelona have identified AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as a top target for the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. As per the report, the Portugal international is also interested in securing a move to the Spotify Camp Nou in 2023.

Leao has burgeoned into one of the best wingers in Europe since joining AC Milan from Lille in 2019. He is in top form now and has scored seven goals and racked up nine assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri so far this season.

With Memphis Depay likely to leave the club, Barca are looking to bring in reinforcements to the attacking department. Leao has garnered interest from several European giants and AC Milan are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

Xavi confirms Barca's interest in Endrick

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Brazilian wonderkid Endrick of late. Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the Palmeiras forward. The Brazilian outfit have reportedly slapped a €60 million price tag on the 16-year-old.

Endrick has scored three goals and provided an assist in seven games in the final stretch of the Brasileirão Série A. Xavi has now confirmed Barcelona's interest in Endrick in an interview with ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano). Xavi said:

“We've been talking with Endrick’s father and also with the player. I explained them the project. We want him, he’s a top talent. Endrick is the kind of player we need. I hope he joins Barça. It's up to him to decide.”

