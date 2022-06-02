Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi ready to sell top player but wants six players signed and more - 1 June 2022

Barcelona are working on getting their financial situation cleared as they need to sell players before they can get new ones. Xavi has his shortlist ready, and the board are reportedly working on negotiations.

However, the Catalan side are stuck in the middle of nowhere if they are unable to offload the players they no longer need.

Without further ado, here are the top stories involving Barcelona from June 1, 2022

Xavi has 6-man shortlist ready

Xavi is keen on adding fresh faces to the squad this summer as he eyes trophies in his second season at the club. The Spaniard has got the Catalan side doing well again. However, it would be impossible to close the gap on Real Madrid without adding more players.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @gerardromero 🥇] | Bernardo Silva wants to play for Barcelona and he will be happy to join. #fcblive 🗣[ @gerardromero🥇] | Bernardo Silva wants to play for Barcelona and he will be happy to join. #fcblive https://t.co/Kf9LP9FNQm

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Barca manager wants Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marcos Alonso, and Cesar Azpilicueta signed this summer. The Catalan side have already agreed deals with Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié but are waiting to register them officially.

Barcelona keen on selling eight players

While Xavi is making the list of players who should be brought in, the board is looking to sell as many excess players as possible. Diario SPORT claim as many as eight players have been told they are free to leave the club this summer.

Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, and Riqui Puig are all on the transfer list, as per the report. All players have some interest from other clubs, but there are several hurdles to manage before any of them leave in the summer.

Xavi open to selling Frenkie de Jong on one condition

As per the aforementioned report by Mundo Deportivo, Xavi is only willing to let go of Frenkie de Jong this summer if Barcelona sign a proper replacement. He wants the club to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as the replacement.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are still leading the chase for the Dutchman as Erik ten Hag takes over at Old Trafford this summer.

