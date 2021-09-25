Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi's stance on replacing Ronald Koeman revealed, Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for Philippe Coutinho and more - 25 September 2021

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's future has become the talk of the town following the club's poor start to the season. Following two successive draws against weaker opposition in La Liga, the Barcelona board could be forced to make a big decision.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 September 2021.

Ronald Koeman confirms Ansu Fati return

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has been sidelined since last November. After spending nearly 10 months off the pitch, Fati is now ready to return to action, according to manager Ronald Koeman.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Sunday game against Levante, Koeman said:

"First of all for the player, and we’re following our plan in order to get the Ansu we know back. He’s in the squad and will play 15 minutes maximum. There’s a long way to go in order to get the player back to how he was. He needs time. He’ll bring us quality, but we need to go little by little."

Fati was a standout performer for the Catalans in the opening stages of the 2020-21 season. In the 10 games he played across La Liga and the Champions League, Fati scored five goals and provided four assists.

Xavi unwilling to accept Barcelona job now

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Barcelona are actively shortlisting candidates who could potentially replace Ronald Koeman should things keep going south. As per the reliable Marcelo Bechler of TNT Sports, club legend Xavi has refused to accept the job.

As a result, the Catalans are now looking at the possibility of bringing Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez to take over from Koeman. Reports from earlier in the week claimed that the Catalans have initiated contact with Martinez.

He has done a great job with the Belgian national side. However, Everton are the biggest club that Martinez has managed at club level. Despite that, he is currently the frontrunner for the job.

Tottenham and Arsenal could battle for Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are set to put playmaker Philippe Coutinho up for sale in January. The Brazilian's £145 million move to Catalonia has been nothing short of a disaster and it doesn't look like he'll feature much this season either.

He has just clocked all of 82 minutes in La Liga so far this term. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old and could swoop in to sign him in January.

Also Read

Barcelona are reportedly open to loaning him out and shouldering half of his salary to get the deal over the line.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• Barça would be willing to take over half of his salary to make the operation possible.

#FCB



Via (🟠): 🔄 (COUTINHO): Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are open to signing Philippe Coutinho in January.• Barça would be willing to take over half of his salary to make the operation possible. #Transfers 🇧🇷Via (🟠): @DailyMail 🔄 (COUTINHO): Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are open to signing Philippe Coutinho in January.



• Barça would be willing to take over half of his salary to make the operation possible.

#FCB #Transfers 🇧🇷



Via (🟠): @DailyMail https://t.co/gjXHr1XYnT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith