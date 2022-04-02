Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants to sign Sevilla star, Barca president provides update on Ousmane Dembele contract situation and more - 2 April 2022

Barcelona have good squad depth but Xavi wants to add reinforcements in the summer.

After thrashing arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will return to La Liga action on Sunday against Sevilla. The Catalans are currently third in the league table and have been in great form under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 April 2022.

Oscar Mingueza to leave in the summer

A large number of incomings and outgoings are expected to happen at Barcelona this summer. While high-profile players like Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite are chief among them, the list does not end there.

Mundo Deportivo claims that young centre-back Oscar Mingueza could leave the club in the summer. The 22-year-old is a La Masia product but has failed to impress new manager Xavi despite being handed multiple opportunities

His current contract with the Catalans expires in the summer of 2023 and as such, Barcelona are ready to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele is comfortable at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a busy man these days. He has already completed several summer transfers and in an interview with RTVE, he spoke about Ousmane Dembele's contract situation.

The club had failed to reach an agreement with the Frenchman over a new contract and he is currently set to leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

However, Dembele has been one of Barcelona's best players in 2022. There is a feeling that the 24-year-old wants to kick on at the Camp Nou. Laporta has now revealed that the club has decided to sit down for another round of discussions with Dembele.

Laporta said (via BarcaUniversal):

“The contract ends in the summer and we have to sit down and talk. I know he is comfortable at Barcelona. We’ll see what happens.”

Xavi wants to sign Jules Kounde

Xavi Hernandez wants to bolster his backline in the summer and as per SPORT, he has identified Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as a potential signing. The 23-year-old has been at Sevilla since 2019 and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

He has been impressive for the Andalusians in the ongoing campaign and also won the UEFA Nations League with France in October 2021. Kounde has plenty of admirers in Europe and could leave the La Liga outfit this summer.

Barcelona retain an interest in Kounde but could get priced out of a deal. Sevilla's asking price for the Frenchman is quite steep and owing to Barcelona's financial woes, they are unlikely to be able to pay up.

