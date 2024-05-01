Barcelona trying to shift 2 of their on-loan stars to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona reportedly want to sell Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet to Saudi Arabia in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to SPORT (via Sportsmole), La Blaugrana will try to convince the players to accept lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League.

Ansu Fati joined Brighton & Hove Albion at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, while Lenglet also moved to the Premier League, joining Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Fati was widely seen as the next Barca superstar and even received Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey after taking the club by storm in his debut season. However, injuries have hampered the winger's progress drastically, as he has failed to reach the heights expected of him.

In 25 games for Brighton, Fati has managed only four goals and one assist. Unsurprisingly, the Seagulls are unlikely to make his loan a permanent one, which will see Barcelona look to move him on to Saudi Arabia.

Clement Lenglet, on the other hand, has impressed during his spell at Aston Villa, helping his team reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. Although Barca want Lenglet to move to Saudi Arabia, the French centre-back reportedly rejected an offer from Al-Nassr last summer.

If Villa choose not to keep him, Lenglet's future will remain uncertain.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez speaks about decision to stay

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez recently talked about his decision to stay at the club for at least another year after having previously announced that he would vacate his post at the end of the season. The Spaniard said that he made the call because of his dedication to the club and the project there, and not for monetary gain.

Speaking at a press conference about his future at the club, the Spanish legend said (via Reuters):

"It has not been a simple or easy decision. In January, I thought it was the best thing for the club, but circumstances have changed and, now, I think that continuity is the best thing,I think that the project is not finished, that we can build it into a winning project. I am convinced and very excited."

Xavi added:

"From three months ago to now, everything has changed. As rectifying is wise, we are here to rectify. It wasn't a question of ego or money, it's a question of the club's wellbeing and a matter of confidence in what we are doing."

Barcelona are sure to lose their La Liga crown to rivals Real Madrid at the end of this season following their league loss to the current table toppers. Xavi will hope he can help his team regain their title next season as he sees out his contract with La Blaugrana.