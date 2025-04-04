Barcelona turn attention to Serie A star with €52m release clause as Hansi Flick looks to bolster key squad area: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention to Fiorentina attacker Moise Kean, who has a €52m release clause, as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his attack. As reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport via Barca Universal, the Blaugrana admire the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker.

Barcelona are believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements in the summer, with Robert Lewandowski now aged 36. Moise Kean has reportedly emerged as a potential option thanks to his versatility.

Kean is capable of playing either as a number nine or as a left winger which makes him a great option for the Blaugrana. They have been linked with left wingers in Luis Diaz and Rafael Leao in recent months.

Kean was once regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football following his exploits at an early age with Juventus and Hellas Verona (on loan). He earned a big move to Everton in 2019 but failed to live up to the expectations at Goodison Park.

The Italy international enjoyed decent loan spells away from Everton with the likes of PSG and Juventus before joining the Old Lady permanently in 2023. He moved to Fiorentina in 2024 following a forgettable season with Juventus and has been exceptional since.

In 35 appearances across competitions this season, Kean has contributed with 21 goals and three assists. The 25-year-old's resurgence has seen him attract interest from the likes of Arsenal of late and now Barcelona have reportedly joined the chase.

Arsenal look to beat Barcelona for Spanish goalkeeper's signature

Arsenal are reportedly looking to beat Barcelona for the signature of Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia. The 23-year-old is expected to be available for £13 million if Espanyol get relegated to the second tier of Spanish football this season.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Spaniard and has urged the Gunners' hierarchy to sign him. However, the north London giants face competition from the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Garcia came through Espanyol's youth ranks and got his first senior break in 2021 and has so far made 57 appearances. He has kept 17 clean sheets so far while conceding just 61 goals which is pretty impressive for a bottom-half club.

He was part of the Spain team that won the 2024 Summer Olympics and previously earned two caps for the Spain under-21 side. Espanyol find themselves 16th in the table and are clear of 18th-placed Leganes by just two points.

