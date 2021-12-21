Barcelona could turn to Chelsea attacker if they fail to sign Ferran Torres: Reports

Barcelona could make a bid for Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech if they fail to land primary target Ferran Torres as per Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Spaniard, with the former Valencia man setting his sights on a move to Camp Nou in January.

The lack of first-team opportunities is considered to be the primary reason behind the 21-year-old's willingness to swap Manchester for Barcelona. However, a fee with Manchester City is yet to be finalized. The two European giants are £8.5 million apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old attacker.

If the deal does not go through, Barcelona will reportedly target Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech. As per international football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ziyech is Barcelona's Plan B.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. Barcelona are pushing on Ferrán Torres deal. He’s the priority - personal terms agreed but it’s still not agreed with Man City [€50m bid, €60m price tag]. Talks on 🇪🇸 #FCB Barcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. Barcelona are pushing on Ferrán Torres deal. He’s the priority - personal terms agreed but it’s still not agreed with Man City [€50m bid, €60m price tag]. Talks on 🇪🇸 #FCBBarcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. https://t.co/CvG4aMUSHl

The 28-year-old Moroccan has struggled for game time this season. The midfielder has only been on the pitch for 549 minutes; a disappointing return for a player who was one of the stars of the Ajax team that was a whisker away from reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Ziyech: “That (2018/19) Ajax team was a joy to play in, but it was also a joy to watch them. The confidence… the way we didn’t care… we just had fun and enjoyed.” Ziyech: “That (2018/19) Ajax team was a joy to play in, but it was also a joy to watch them. The confidence… the way we didn’t care… we just had fun and enjoyed.” https://t.co/6ApN4Jnyl5

Ziyech has also been linked with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window. Recent reports also stated that Chelsea were willing to send him on loan just to grant him some playing time.

However, his recent performances could sway Tuchel from letting the skilled attacker leave in January. Ziyech's impressive cameo in a 3-0 win against Leicester City had Tuchel singing the praises of the Moroccan. The Chelsea manager said:

"I’m very happy that, after a long time when he (Pulisic) suffered from coronavirus and injury, that he is back and decisive straight away and I’m very happy also for Hakim, who deserved to start, that he was again involved with an assist."

Chelsea and Barcelona have a history of transfer deals

If Hakim Ziyech moves to Barcelona, he will join the long list of players who have swapped the colors of Chelsea for the Catalans and vice-versa. Emanuel Petit, Cesc Fabregas, Juliano Belletti, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Pedro, and Deco have all played for both Barcelona and the Blues in their glittering careers.

Tuchel has always insisted that Ziyech is in his plans and the recent performances of the Moroccan for Chelsea could cement his position as an important player for the Blues. However, a good offer from the Catalan giants might convince Roman Abramovic to sell.

