Barcelona could turn to Premier League defender if they fail to land Chelsea's Marcos Alonso: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a potential alternative for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso at Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have made four major additions to their squad in the shape of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

The Catalans intend to make further signings before the window slams shut and have turned their attention towards strengthening their defense. A centre-back and a right-back are said to be of top priority, while a left-back is also desired.

Chelsea's Alonso is widely reported to be Barcelona's preferred choice to add to their options at left-back. The Spaniard is claimed to have already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants.

The Blaugrana, though, have struggled to convince the Blues to sell the 31-year-old for a fee viable to them. This has forced the Camp Nou outfit to identify alternatives for Alonso.

Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan is hugely admired by Barcelona manager Xavi, as per Mundo Deportivo. However, Os Celestes' financial demands are currently not acceptable for the Catalans.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (LEFT-BACK): Sergio Reguilón is a low cost alternative to Marcos Alonso. He has been offered on loan and is a possibility. His agent is Kia Joorabchian.



• Xavi likes Javi Galán too but Celta Vigo's asking price complicates the matter.

#FCB



Via (🟢): (LEFT-BACK): Sergio Reguilón is a low cost alternative to Marcos Alonso. He has been offered on loan and is a possibility. His agent is Kia Joorabchian.• Xavi likes Javi Galán too but Celta Vigo's asking price complicates the matter.Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] 🔄 (LEFT-BACK): Sergio Reguilón is a low cost alternative to Marcos Alonso. He has been offered on loan and is a possibility. His agent is Kia Joorabchian.• Xavi likes Javi Galán too but Celta Vigo's asking price complicates the matter.#FCB 🇪🇸Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] https://t.co/u4RdYEgqp5

Xavi's side could thus turn to Tottenham star Reguilon as a 'low-cost' alternative for Alonso, according to the aforementioned source. The La Liga giants have already been offered the chance to sign the 25-year-old on loan.

It is worth noting that Reguilon is represented by Kia Joorabchian. The Iranian-born agent, who also handles the profile of Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, reportedly met with Blaugrana officials Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff in Miami on Tuesday.

The Camp Nou outfit have not ruled out the possibility of signing Reguilon this summer. They could wait to see how their efforts to land Chelsea's Alonso or Celta's Galan go before making a decision on the Spurs defender.

Can Reguilon be a good alternative for Chelsea's Alonso at Barcelona?

Tottenham signed Reguilon from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a deal worth £32 million in 2020. The 25-year-old sealed a move to England on the back of an excellent loan stint with Sevilla.

Reguilon has made 67 appearances across all competitions during two seasons with Spurs. The left-back, who has a contract with the London outfit until 2025, scored two goals and provided nine assists in those matches.

The Spaniard, though, does not seem to have a place in Antonio Conte's plans for the 2022-23 season. Tottenham already have Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon in their ranks and went on to sign Ivan Perisic to add to their options at left wing-back.

Football.london claimed earlier in the window that Tottenham will listen to offers for Reguilon this summer. He was then left out of the club's squad for their tour of South Korea this month.

Despite Reguilon's current situation in England, he could still be a good option for Barcelona. He has played 45 matches in La Liga and helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League in 2019-20.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far