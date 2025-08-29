Barcelona unable to register all their new signings, set to pay guarantee fee to finalise registrations: Reports

Barcelona do not have enough space in LaLiga's salary space to register all new signings, according to Jijantes. The Catalans' poor financial situation has been well documented in recent times.

The Spanish champions have turned to player sales to address the situation, but the finances haven't matched up yet. It was previously believed that Inaki Pena's departure to Elche would free up space to register Wojciech Szczesny, but that hasn't been the case.

A separate report from Mundo Deportivo adds that the Barcelona board have decided to pay LaLiga a €7m guarantee fee to address the situation. The move is aimed at helping the club register Szczesny, Roony Bardghji and Gerard Martin without having to wait until the generation of additional revenue.

Martin, interestingly, signed a new contract until 2028 with the Catalans in January this year. However, since he has already turned 23 years old, the Spaniard can no longer be registered with Barca Athletic.

If Martin is to stay with the LaLiga champions, he needs to be included in the first team squad, which requires immediate registration. Meanwhile, Barcelona want to register Bardghji with the senior side instead of the reserves to avoid any future complications.

The Catalans have considered issuing the guarantee for quite some time to address their registration woes. It now appears that Joan Laporta and Co. are finally headed in that route.

Have Barcelona received an offer to sell Fermin Lopez this summer?

Fermin Lopez

Chelsea have tabled a €50m offer for Fermin Lopez this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder's future at Barcelona remains unclear at the moment.

Lopez registered eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions last season. However, with the Catalans well covered in the middle of the park, the 22-year-old has been tipped to leave this year.

The Blues are planning to prise Lopez away and are willing to offer a modest fee for his signature. The London giants are even ready to top up their offer with performance-based add-ons.

However, the report adds that Chelsea's offer doesn't match the LaLiga champions' valuation. It was previously believed that Barcelona want €60-70m for the Spaniard, but recent reports indicate that their have now hiked asking price to €90m.

The Catalans hold the player in high regard, but a move cannot be ruled out given their poor finances. The player hasn't made a decision on his future yet.

