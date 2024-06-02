Barcelona unlikely to sign 2022 World Cup winner, will look to secure services of 21-year-old La Liga star instead - Reports

According to Luis F Rojo of Marca, Barcelona have abandoned signing Guido Rodriguez this summer. Instead, the club want Valencia starlet Javi Guerra for the next season.

Barca have been linked with Real Betis' Guido for a while. The Argentine won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste. The 30-year-old has been pivotal for Betis this season.

His contract is set to expire this summer and he could have been good free agent option for La Blaugrana. Guido was touted as a replacement for Oriol Romeu, who has struggled for game time.

However, as per the recent report, Barcelona have dropped their interest in Rodriguez. Javi Guerra, one of the most promising young footballers in Spanish football, has emerged as an option instead.

The 21-year-old plays as a central midfielder. He has made 40 appearances for Valencia this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Guerra.

Guerra has a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season with Valencia and has an estimated market value of €20 million. He is a young and promising midfielder and could be a good addition to Barca's ranks.

How much would Barcelona have to pay for Javi Guerra?

As per The Hard Tackle, Barcelona could land Javi Guerra for €25 million, which could be a bargain considering the player's quality. Guerra has become highly-touted due to his performances with Valencia.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a release clause of €100 million in his contract with Los Che. Valencia, though, are in need of urgent funds and could let Guerra go for a quarter of that release clause sum.

That could also help Barca in their cash-strapped situation. They haven't been able to spend big due to FFP rules. Barca have mostly relied on free agents and bargain deals. A cut-price move for Guerra could be a massive and Hansi Flick could get a real gem in his hands.