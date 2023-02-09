Barcelona veteran discontent due to treatment by manager Xavi - Reports

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba does not understand why Xavi is not allowing him more game time despite his strong performances, Spanish outlet Sport has reported.

Alba, who has been at the Camp Nou since arriving from Valencia in 2012, has started only 14 games this season across competitions. Alejandro Balde has emerged as Barcelona’s first-choice left-back, with the 19-year-old starting 15 La Liga games.

Despite not featuring regularly, Alba has emerged as one of the best players at the club, racking up a goal and six assists in 19 games across competitions. According to Football Espana, Alba is also the leader in La Liga in terms of deliveries into the penalty area, both crosses and passes. Alba scored a goal and claimed an assist in his team's 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday (February 5) night.

As per Sport, the 33-year-old veteran, who is also one of the club's captains, is discontented with his situation under his former teammate Xavi. It has been claimed that he's clueless why Xavi is not playing him more despite his exceptional output.

According to the aforementioned report, Alba could find himself on the transfer list this summer as Barcelona look to lighten their wage bill. Considering his imminent departure, the club might be developing Balde as Alba's natural replacement. Alba’s contract with the club expires in June 2024.

Sergio Busquets wants Barcelona stay despite salary cut - Reports

With his contract running out in June, Sergio Busquets is staring at an uncertain future at Barcelona. The veteran midfielder is yet to agree an extension, and the club have claimed that they would fully honour Busquets’ wishes.

Many clubs have been linked with the Spaniard, but according to Sport, the club captain only has Barcelona in his heart. It has been reported that Busquets feels comfortable in Xavi’s four-man midfield, with him getting more support than ever before.

The Blaugrana are expected to offer him a one-year extension with a reduced salary. Busquets is prepared to accept it, though, as he feels that the Camp Nou is the ideal place for him to continue.

In January, MLS clubs reportedly wanted to sign him, but Barca stopped Busquets from leaving due to the key role he plays in Xavi’s system. The manager has been pushing the Blaugrana to keep Busquets, as he believes the financially-struggling club would have to spend a lot more money to sign a new player.

The 34-year-old Busquets has featured in 27 games for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, claiming an assist.

