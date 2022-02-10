Barcelona veteran remains part of Xavi's plan and is unlikely to retire at the end of the season - Reports

Long-serving Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is highly unlikely to retire at the end of the current season, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The defender continues to remain in Xavi's plans despite reaching the end of his career.

Gerard Pique is one of the most experienced players at the Nou Camp alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The 35-year-old defender has made more than 590 appearances for the Catalan giants since his move from Manchester United in the summer of 2008.

Pique has won numerous trophies for the club, including three Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles.

It now seems like the Spaniard will be adding to his appearance count as he looks to carry on playing under former teammate turned manager Xavi Hernandez.

According to the aforementioned source, Pique is naturally fit despite him being on the wrong side of his 30s. The World Cup-winning defender has also never had any major long-term injuries in his career, apart from one last season.

Gerard Pique has also been a regular starter under the management of Xavi Hernandez.

He has made 27 appearances for Barcelona this season and has scored two goals along the way. With game time and fitness on his side, the Spaniard does not see any reason to retire early.

It is worth mentioning that Gerard Pique currently has a contract at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2024. He might decide to play for Barcelona until his contract expires and then retire from the sport.

It is highly unlikely that he will pen an extension beyond his current deal.

Barcelona have picked up some form under the management of Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona have been performing well lately under the leadership of new manager Xavi Hernandez. As things stand, the Catalan giants have entered the La Liga top four for the first time under Xavi following their convincing 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana are currently fourth in the standings, having accumulated 38 points from 22 matches. They are currently only two points behind third-placed Real Betis with a game in hand.

Barcelona are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in La Liga. Of those seven games, the Catalan outfit have won four and drawn the remaining three. They last tasted defeat on December 4 against Real Betis.

However, things have not been all rosy for the Blaugrana under Xavi Hernandez. The club were knocked out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group.

Barcelona have now dropped to the Europa League, where they face Napoli in the first knockout round. The first leg of the tie will be played on February 17 at the Nou Camp.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar