Barcelona view Arsenal target with £17 million price-tag as potential replacement for superstar forward: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Arsenal target and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a top transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic, 25, has recently popped up as a potential outgoing for Juventus as he is in the final 18 months of his contract. As a result, he is believed to have retained interest from long-term admirers Arsenal.

Now, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are ready to put Vlahovic up for sale in the summer window with no winter transfer seeming likely now. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are both interested in signing the left-footed attacker in the near future.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is allegedly aiming to make the most of the opportunity as Juventus are ready to sell Vlahovic for around £17 million. Furthermore, Barcelona's top brass believe the PSG-linked striker could be an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is 36 now.

Vlahovic, who left Fiorentina in a potential £66 million transfer in January 2023, has made 128 total appearances for Juventus. The Barcelona transfer target has registered 53 goals and 11 assists for his club.

Arsenal urged to break bank for 29-year-old

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, former Aston Villa star Andy Gray stated that Arsenal should table a £100 million offer after a £60 million bid was recently rejected for Ollie Watkins. He said (h/t Metro):

"Arsenal are his boyhood club so it's always your dream to play for them, especially when they are as good as they are. I actually think he would be a good fit for [them], I really do. But I would not like to see him leave Aston Villa right now, especially with the uncertainty around [Jhon] Duran. I would be amazed if they sold him for any money in this window, I cannot see them letting him go."

Sharing more thoughts on the Gunners' pursuit of Watkins, Gray added:

"He's a better finisher than Kai Havertz, he would score a lot more goals because he knows how to play in that position better than Havertz. In that team, [they] create so much so he would get goals. Arsenal are panicking with a few days to go, throw £100 million on the table and see if that tempts them."

While Watkins could be on his way out, Jhon Duran is allegedly close to departing Aston Villa and joining Al-Nassr for an initial fee of £64 million.

So far, Watkins has found the back of the net 69 times and registered 31 assists in 169 Premier League outings for the Unai Emery-coached side.

