Barcelona are reportedly waiting for the green light from Xavi Hernandez to push ahead with the signing of Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago signed for the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 for a fee of €22 million. Since then, he has registered three goals and six assists in 97 games across competitions.

Injuries, however, have hampered his consistency and his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI is apparently far from certain. Moreover, he has already entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

According to El Nacional, Thiago is valued at €12 million, which is considered affordable by Barca. But they are waiting for Xavi's approval before going ahead with a move.

Thiago spent eight years on the Catalan club's books before his transfer to Bayern Munich in 2013. During that time, he shared the dressing room with Xavi as a player and was in sync with the club's tactical philosophy.

Barcelona have already signed Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent from Manchester City after the loss of Sergio Busquets. If they sign Thiago, they will not pursue additional signings in the center of the park this summer.

Xavi already has Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie, Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong as his options in central midfield next season.

Former Barcelona midfielder Thiago has already had a positive impact on highly-rated Liverpool youngster

Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara have a 14-year age gap between them.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder would be someone who Bajcetic could learn a few things from, given the former's success at club and international level. He was on the pitch when the 18-year-old made his maiden Liverpool start in January.

The Spanish duo started in midfield against Manchester City in December 2022 in a 3-2 EFL Cup fourth-round loss. In an intriguing factoid popularized after the game, it was discovered that the pair's fathers had been teammates nearly 25 years ago.

Srdjan Bajcetic was at Celta Vigo at the same time as Mazinho (Thiago's father) in the 1996-97 season. When asked about Thiago in an interview in January, Stefan told the club's official website:

"He's [Thiago] always trying to help me and on the pitch he's talking to me, encouraging me. It's amazing to play with him and so easy as well."

Bajcetic's role in Jurgen Klopp's midfield could increase if the former Barcelona midfielder returns to Catalonia. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also been linked with surprise moves to Saudi Arabia this summer (h/t the Athletic).