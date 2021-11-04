Barcelona want 24-year-old midfielder to become Xavi’s first signing at Camp Nou: Reports

Barcelona want Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to become Xavi's first signing as their new boss, according to Catalan daily Sport.

The Camp Nou outfit put an end to their one-year association with Ronald Koeman last week after a string of poor results. Having pulled the plug on the Dutchman, Barcelona want to appoint club legend Xavi as their new boss.

Barcelona have been in talks with Qatari club Al-Sadd over a deal for Xavi. It appears it is only a matter of time before the former midfield maestro takes over the reins at Camp Nou.

Once Xavi has been announced Barcelona's new boss, attention could turn towards strengthening the squad. The winter transfer window is just around the corner and the Catalans are claimed to be prepared to back the incoming manager.

Barcelona seem to know exactly who they want to bring in as Xavi's first signing at Camp Nou. According to reports, the La Liga giants have identified Tottenham midfielder Ndombele as an ideal candidate to bolster their squad.

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon for a hefty fee (£55.45 million) + up to £8.97 million in add-ons in 2019. But the move has not gone according to plans as the midfielder has struggled to establish himself in the team. Two years into his time in London, Ndombele has made 84 appearances for the club. He was very close to leaving in the summer but no deal materialized.

Having struggled during his time at Tottenham so far, the Frenchman could be tempted by the prospect of joining Barcelona. However, it remains to be seen what the plans are for him under new Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Tottenham announced Conte as their new head coach this week after they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in-charge. There were suggestions that the Italian wanted to sign him during his time at Inter Milan.

The former Lyon midfielder has made nine appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season, while scoring two goals in the process.

Barcelona hope Xavi can bring glory back to Camp Nou

Barcelona have struggled to meet their own standards recently. Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and Koeman all failed to deliver for the Catalans. As they now turn to Xavi, they are hopeful that the Spaniard can bring the glory days back to Camp Nou.

Barcelona currently sit 9th in the La Liga table. They have won only four of their eleven league matches so far, while losing three. Barcelona are placed second in Group E of the Champions League with six points from four games.

