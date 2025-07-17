Barcelona want to extend star's contract, unwilling to hike wages as they believe he has been overpaid in the last few years: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to tie Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong down with a new deal. As reported by Spanish outlet Marca via Transfer News Live on X, the Catalan giants have set their sights on offering De Jong a new contract.

De Jong's current deal at the Camp Nou expires next summer and his future has been subject to speculation in recent years. The Dutchman came incredibly close to joining Manchester United in the past but chose to stay at Barca.

De Jong established himself as a key player for the Blaugrana under Hansi Flick last season. He made 46 appearances across competitions last campaign as Barcelona won the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

It has been claimed that Barca sporting director Deco is keen on keeping De Jong beyond 2026 by handing him a new contract. However, they are unwilling to offer him an increased package.

Barca reportedly believe De Jong has been overpaid for a while now and does not merit a pay rise. He is one of the highest earners at the Catalan club but has not entirely justified his big wages.

Expectations were massive from De Jong when Barcelona splashed a reported €75 million for his services in 2019. However, the Dutchman's stint at Camp Nou has had plenty of ups and downs. He has made a total of 259 appearances for the Catalan giants till date scoring 19 times and providing 23 assists.

Barcelona set to enter talks with former academy graduate: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly approached former La Masia graduate Xavi Simons regarding a move. As reported by SPORT's Carlos Monfort via Barca Universal, the Blaugrana have set their sights on Simons with Liverpool unwilling to sell Luis Diaz.

Deco reportedly had a meeting with Simons' agents on Thursday, July 17 which lasted 45 minutes. Xavi Simons' brother Faustino Simons and Iranian agent Ali Barat were reportedly present at the meeting.

Simons came through Barcelona's youth system and was on their books between 2010 and 2019. He has made a name for himself during his stints PSG, PSV and RB Leipzig.

He signed for Leipzig permanently in January 2025 having been at the club on loan since August 2023. He has made 76 appearances for the German giants till date having contributed with 21 goals and 23 assists.

