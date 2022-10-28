Barcelona want former manager to return as Xavi replacement - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to replace Xavi Hernandes with former boss Luis Enrique.

Enrique, who is currently in charge of Spain, spent eight years during his playing career at Nou Camp. He returned as manager 10 years later and enjoyed domestic and continental success with the club.

He won nine trophies before parting ways with the club in 2017. Xavi, who is currently struggling as manager at Barca, could reportedly be replaced by Enrique. As per reports, Xavi's job has come under severe scrutiny after Barca once again crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages earlier this week.

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv EXCLUSIVA de



"En el PALCO del 𝗕𝗔𝗥Ç𝗔 se ha dicho que el equipo 𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗔 a un entrenador como 𝗟𝗨𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘". EXCLUSIVA de @jotajordi13 "En el PALCO del 𝗕𝗔𝗥Ç𝗔 se ha dicho que el equipo 𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗔 a un entrenador como 𝗟𝗨𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘". #ChiringuitoBarcelona 🚨EXCLUSIVA de @jotajordi13 🚨💣"En el PALCO del 𝗕𝗔𝗥Ç𝗔 se ha dicho que el equipo 𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗔 a un entrenador como 𝗟𝗨𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘". #ChiringuitoBarcelona https://t.co/fLk0ZtDOc9

Real Madrid beat them 3-1 earlier this month, which has pushed Barca back to second spot in the La Liga standings. Journalist Jota Jordi, speaking on El Chiringuito TV, believes that Barcelona are keen to re-sign Enrqiue as their new boss.

The Spanish national team are preparing their camps for the upcoming FIFA World Cup next month with Enrqiue at the helm. Xavi, who replaced former manager Ronaldo Koeman back in November 2021, could see his job taken up by Enrique post the 2022 World Cup.

Xavi was given a handsome €137 million-worth of new players along with several free agents this summer despite the club's financial woes. He has, however, failed to gel the squad as a unit, with the club struggling to deliver in important matches.

Xavi refuses to call Barcelona's Champions League elimination a failure

Barca took the field against Bayern Munich on Wednesday after learning their fate, courtesy of Inter Milan's 4-0 win over Victor Plzen. However, fans expected the Culers to put on a resilient performance in order to bow out with their heads held high.

Instead, Barcelona were schooled by Bayern on match-management as the German giants won the contest 3-0. Despite the humiliation, Xavi refused to label their demotion to Europa League as failure.

Speaking after the full-time whistle against Bayern, he said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"There are more competitions. I don’t see it as a failure, I prefer to call it a tough blow. People will call it a failure and I understand but we’ve been through everything in this group. A lot of it has been our own mistakes, our lack of effectiveness. It was too late tonight."

Poll : 0 votes