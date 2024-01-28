Barcelona want outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replace Xavi at the end of the season: Reports

Barcelona reportedly want Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for the outgoing Xavi Hernandez.

Klopp shocked the football world on January 26 by announcing that he will end his reign as the Reds' manager at the end of the season. The following day, Xavi came out and confirmed that he too would leave his current post in the summer.

Xavi's comments came shortly after Barcelona's shock 5-3 LaLiga defeat against Villarreal at home on January 27. It has been a tough couple of weeks for Barca, who lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Real Madrid (3-1) and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club (4-2 A.E.T).

The Yellow Submarine's late win, where they scored the last three goals of the game after the clock struck 83', made a massive dent in Barcelona's title hopes. They now trail league leaders Real Madrid by 10 points after 21 matches.

According to French radio station RAC1 (h/t Forbes), Barcelona want Klopp to replace Xavi as they want a manager with elite experience. The German has been at Liverpool since October 2015 and has since led them to glory in every major competition.

Klopp also won FIFA The Best Men's Coach in 2019 and 2020. Xavi, meanwhile, has been in charge at Barcelona since November 2021 and has won the Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga with them as manager. His current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of next season.

What have Barcelona's Xavi and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp said about their futures?

After Barcelona's loss to Villarreal, Joan Laporta apparently summoned a meeting to analyze the club's situation.

Soon after, Xavi Hernandez appeared for his post-match press conference and confirmed his resignation at the end of the season. He said, via Forbes:

"Before you ask me the pertinent questions, I want to announce that from June 30 I will not continue as Barca coach. We've been talking about it with Laporta and with the sporting area, and as a Culer I think the club needs a change of dynamic."

Klopp, meanwhile, spoke extensively about his decision to leave, via the club's official media sources and at his press conference on January 26. In his comments via Liverpool's official website, he said:

"I love absolutely everything about this club... but that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy... I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Barcelona, however, will have a hard job convincing Klopp to join the club as he has confirmed that he won't manage any club or nation for a year after his exit.