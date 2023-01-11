Barcelona want to re-sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they offload 29-year-old attacker - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly planning to re-sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea if they offload Memphis Depay.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana are working to find out if they can afford the wages of the Gabonese striker if Depay leaves the club. The 29-year-old is a target for Atletico Madrid after the departures of Joao Felix (on loan to Chelsea) and Matheus Cunha (loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Barcelona director Jordi Cryuff spoke about Depay in December and hinted that the forward was looking for a move away. However, he indicated that the club may not want to sell him and said:

"Why should we sell Depay in January if it's difficult to sign new players because of Financial Fair Play? He's always been a great professional. He can be really helpful. Free agent in June? We will see in the next months."

Depay has seen his playing time severely limited in the ongoing campaign due to injuries and the form of the Catalans' other forwards. He has played just four matches all season, most recently featuring in their 4-3 Copa del Rey win over Intercity CF earlier this month.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, left Barcelona last summer to join Chelsea, having joined the Spanish giants only in January 2022. He scored 13 times in 24 matches across all competitions for Xavi Hernandez's side in the second half of last season.

Manchester United and Liverpool linked with Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claimed on ESPN that his former team could benefit from bringing in Memphis Depay. He believes that the Dutchman would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp's side and could be a good option to have on the bench.

Nicol said:

"I mean, why not? The guy has got ability. If Barca, considering the situation they are in financially, maybe it could work. If Liverpool had Depay on the bench to come on, then that wouldn't be a bad thing.

"Considering how difficult these things always seem to be to work out, it probably seems unlikely. But as far as being a good idea (in signing Depay), then absolutely."

Meanwhile, journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed that Depay was eyeing a move back to Manchester United to prove himself. The forward flopped during his first spell at Old Trafford after arriving from PSV Eindhoven, scoring just seven times in 53 matches across competitions.

O'Rourke stated:

"Depay is another player that has been on the radar at United for a while and Erik ten Hag will know all about him from his Dutch contacts.

"It does seem like Depay will be moving on from Barca so again Depay might come back to Old Trafford and feel he has a point to prove after his first stint didn't work out."

It remains to be seen where Depay ends up come the end of the ongoing transfer window. It's worth noting that his current deal with Barcelona expires this summer.

