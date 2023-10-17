Barcelona want to replace Robert Lewandowski with PL star who has a €50m release clause - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Manchester City star Julian Alvarez as a target to replace Robert Lewandowski.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana are monitoring Alvarez's situation at City and Xavi is an admirer of the Argentine attacker. The 23-year-old has a release clause of €50 million and has been at the Etihad since January 2022.

Alvarez played second fiddle to Erling Haaland throughout the previous season but he's now a regular starter under Pep Guardiola this season. He's shined with six goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

Thus, Barcelona may have to convince Alvarez on a move to Camp Nou given he's now earned a prominent role in Guardiola's side. His consistent performances have impressed many this season including former City midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

The English pundit claims he's never seen the Argentina international have a bad game. He talked up his versatility, telling TNT Sports:

"The thing about Alvarez, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him have a bad game. He’s probably a natural centre forward but because of Haaland, you can play him up with him there, you can play him as the number 10."

Alvarez has five years left on his contract with City having joined the treble winners from River Plate in 2022 for €21.4 million. Barcelona will already be boosted by the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque next summer but appear to also have their sights on the Cityzens' shining star.

Barcelona superstar Lewandowski could reportedly move to Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandowski could depart Camp Nou.

The aforementioned source also reported that Barca are looking to hold talks with Lewandowski over a new contract at Camp Nou. The prolific Polish frontman's current deal is set to expire in 2026.

The Catalan giants are dealing with Financial FairPlay restrictions and the Poland international's wages increase per year. Thus, the La Liga giants want to secure a new deal with a one-year renewal likely to help ease their financial issues.

However, there is a chance that Lewandowski will head to the Saudi Pro League amid many European stars arriving in the Middle East. The 35-year-old has been in fine form this season, bagging six goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions.

The legendary striker joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in July 2022 for €45 million. He finished top scorer in La Liga last season with 23 goals in 34 games as Xavi's men triumphed.