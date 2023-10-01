Barcelona want to sell 20-year-old star on-loan at Europa League club next summer - Reports

Barcelona is reportedly preparing to offload Ansu Fati next summer as they grapple with ongoing financial constraints that necessitate player sales to accommodate new signings.

The 20-year-old forward, currently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, could be on his way out of the Catalan club if a suitable offer materializes, as per Barca News Network.

Despite some improvements in their financial situation, Barcelona's financial margins remain tight. This has compelled the club to adopt a cautious approach in the transfer market, leading them to become the lowest spenders among their UEFA Champions League rivals this summer.

Ansu Fati, currently plying his trade on loan in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, had a tumultuous transfer window experience last summer. Barcelona actively sought opportunities to transfer him, initially targeting a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Fati declined the Wolverhampton move, leaving Barca contemplating other options. Eventually, he signed with Brighton in the final days of the transfer window.

Fati has demonstrated glimpses of his potential, including scoring his debut goal for Brighton. He has yet to secure a regular starting role, though, which has raised concerns within Barca's management.

The crux of the issue lies in Barca's crowded forward line, with Roque's impending arrival set to intensify competition. Considering this, Barca's plans for Fati hinge on his performance during his loan spell at Brighton.

Should he rediscover his form and show consistent excellence, Barcelona may entertain the prospect of a permanent sale or explore swap deals.

Several Premier League clubs closely monitor Fati's progress at Brighton, enticed by his youth and Barca's need to offload players to bolster their finances.

Atletico Madrid had previously expressed interest in the young player. However, it remains to be seen whether Fati will return to Barca next season or be permanently sold to any potential buyer.

Saudi Pro League clubs maintain interest in Barcelona's superstar goalscorer Robert Lewandowski

Several Saudi Pro League clubs, including Abha FC, remain keen on securing the services of Barcelona's star forward, Robert Lewandowski, as per the Spanish journal SPORT.

Despite lucrative offers during the summer, Lewandowski, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2022, opted to stay in Spain.

However, the Saudi clubs are undeterred and plan to pursue their interest in June 2024, when the Polish striker will have just one year left on his contract. He has 39 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances for the Blaugranas.

For now, Lewandowski is content at Barca. Still, his future remains uncertain as the Catalan giants will evaluate his performance this season and decide whether to extend his contract or consider other options.