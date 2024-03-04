Barcelona want to sign 18-year-old Swedish sensation after missing out on Lucas Bergvall: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji in the summer.

Badghji has impressed during his time at Copenhagen, having joined the Danish club's youth system from Malmo in July 2020. He graduated from Copenhagen's academy in 2022 and has made 72 senior appearances for them, scoring 15 goals and providing an assist.

The 18-year-old's performances have seen him garner interest from multiple clubs across Europe. As per Fichajes.net, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the clubs interested, with Barca likely to make an attempt to sign him soon.

The Blaugrana don't want to miss out on signing Bardghji as they did with Lucas Bergvall in the January transfer window. The Swedish midfielder chose to join Tottenham Hotspur from Djurgårdens instead of moving to Camp Nou and will move to the north London side in the summer.

Barca are hoping to avoid a similar situation with Bardghji, who has scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for Copenhagen this season. His contract with the Danish side expires in December 2025 and his market value, as per Transfermarkt, is €9 million.

Xavi expresses his disappointment after Barcelona's draw against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona played out a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the Sand Mames Stadium on Sunday, March 3. Both sides had eight attempts on goal, with two being on target, but failed to convert them.

Barca were also dealt two major blows and Frenkie de Jong and Pedri had to be substituted in the first half due to injuries. The duo are likely to be out for a while as per manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish manager also expressed his disappointment at the result and his side's performance, saying (via fcbarcelona.com):

"This was a wasted opportunity and I feel disappointed. But there are always going to be games like these, games that are just ugly. The only positive thing is how good we were in defence."

He added:

"The two injuries in the first half certainly affected us... The team was trying but we generated very little. We didn't quite have out claws out and never really went for the game.

"But I wouldn't put it down to lack of ambition. Perhaps we need to believe more in what we're doing. We need more faith. Because that was a huge opportunity we had out there today. We gave everything. The team wore themselves to the ground with trying. But we managed to get very little out of it."

Barcelona are third in the La Liga standings, eight points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. They will next face Mallorca at home on Friday, March 8.