Barcelona's ongoing financial tribulations have influenced their transfers, leading them to consider Brazilian prodigy Gabriel Moscardo as a replacement for Oriol Romeu.

Despite initial aspirations towards more illustrious signings, the club's constrained budget steered them towards Romeu. However, his inconsistent performances have seen him lose his starting position, with speculations suggesting his tenure at Camp Nou might conclude this summer.

As his contract is still lengthy, with just under three years remaining, questions loom over his future with the Catalan giants. Mundo Deportivo (via El Nacional) have reported that names like Alan Varela, Arthur Vermeeren, and Gabriel Moscardo have emerged as potential successors.

Among these, Moscardo has recently emerged as the front-runner. Football director Deco has an interest in Varela and Vermeeren. However, these players have garnered attention from Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham, indicating a highly competitive market.

Barcelona's limited fiscal capability has seemingly nudged them towards Moscardo, a promising talent from Corinthians. Initially, Vermeeren was Barcelona's primary target, with Antwerp valuing him at €20 million. However, the intense competition for his signature likely inflated this price, making Moscardo a more economically viable option at around €10 million.

Only 18 years of age, Moscardo has been brilliant in the heart of the midfield for Corinthians. This season, he has already played 23 games in four competitions for the Brazilian giants.

Barcelona set their sights on Feyenoord defensive midfielder - Reports

In their quest to rejuvenate their midfield, Barcelona have set their sights on Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer. Despite Gabriel Moscardo being the prospective long-term asset, SPORT (via Hard Tackle) claims the Catalan club's preference leans towards a more seasoned campaigner.

Wieffer is said to be such a player, who combines youthful exuberance with the required experience for immediate first-team impact. The 23-year-old Dutch talent has been a revelation in the Netherlands, gaining prominence over the past year. Last season, he played 42 games in all competitions for Feyenoord, and this season, he has already played 20 games.

His regular appearances saw him called up to the Dutch national team in March, further attesting to his growing stature in European football. Critically for Barca, his expected transfer fee aligns with their stringent financial parameters, given the club's persistent economic challenges.

The anticipation now builds around whether Barcelona will formalize their interest into a concrete offer for the Dutchman or make a move for Moscardo next summer.