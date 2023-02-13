Barcelona want to sign Pep Guardiola and 2 of his Manchester City players if the Premier League club is sanctioned - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to lure Pep Guardiola, Rodri, and Julian Alvarez to the Nou Camp if Manchester City are sanctioned for breaching financial fair play. The Blaugrana are looking to make the most of the ominous situation at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League has charged City with breaching FFP on 115 occasions. It is an unprecedented situation, with uncertainty growing over the outcome. Guardiola insisted over the weekend that his club had done nothing wrong. The Spanish coach also claimed that he was going nowhere.

However, Fichajes reports that Barcelona are interested in a reunion with their former manager if City are charged. Xavi Hernandez has overseen an impressive league campaign at the Nou Camp. The Blaugrana are top of La Liga, holding a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. However, they stumbled in the UEFA Champions League and are competing in the Europa League for the second consecutive season.

Guardiola enjoyed four hugely successful seasons at the Nou Camp, lifting the Champions League twice, the La Liga title three times, and the Copa del Rey twice. As Barca's boss, he boasted 179 wins, 47 draws, and 21 defeats in 247 games.

City Chief @City_Chief



He did it in his first year in charge at Barcelona.



🥇| Pep Guardiola is the only manager in history to win a sextuple in one season.He did it in his first year in charge at Barcelona. 🥇| Pep Guardiola is the only manager in history to win a sextuple in one season. He did it in his first year in charge at Barcelona.🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/6iPzIdzbFj

The Blaugrana's interest in Manchester City doesn't stop there. They are also in search for a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The veteran midfielder will likely leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. Rodri is viewed as an ideal candidate to replace Busquets. The 26-year-old is similar to the Barcelona midfielder, playing a defensive midfield role. He has featured 32 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Manchestericonic™ @manchestriconic | Rodri has covered the 4th most distance [𝟰𝟰.𝟳𝗸𝗺] in the | Rodri has covered the 4th most distance [𝟰𝟰.𝟳𝗸𝗺] in the #PL so far this season, and the most of any #ManCity player. 📊 | Rodri has covered the 4th most distance [𝟰𝟰.𝟳𝗸𝗺] in the #PL so far this season, and the most of any #ManCity player. 🏃💪 https://t.co/R5JRUg6FIn

Alvarez, 23, is another Manchester City player Barca like, and his potential departure could be more likely than the other two. He is currently competing with the prolific Erling Haaland for a starting berth in Guardiola's side. He has scored nine goals in 28 matches. The Argentine also lit up the FIFA World Cup as La Abiceleste triumphed.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva set to betray Barcelona and join Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva could turn down Barcelona for Real Madrid.

Another Manchester City player on Barcelona's radar is Silva, 28. The Blaugrana has long admired the Portuguese playmaker. He has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Barca reportedly had a loan bid for Silva rejected by City last month. However, the attacking midfielder could seemingly be heading to their El Clasico rivals. Reports claim he is prepared to betray the Catalan giants and join Real Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball



He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months For the third time in a row, Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s Player of the Month.He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months For the third time in a row, Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s Player of the Month.He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months 🔥 https://t.co/QRZJjMT63V

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti admire Silva. He could join an exciting midfield alongside Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Luka Modric. The Portuguese has two years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €80 million.

Poll : 0 votes