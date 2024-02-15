Barcelona want to tie down star man with long-term deal until 2029 or 2030 amid interest from European rivals- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to tie down star defender Ronald Araujo with a new long-term deal amid interest from top European sides. As reported by Marca via Barca Universal, the Blaugrana are ready to offer the Uruguay international a significant wage hike with a long-term contract until 2029 or 2030.

Araujo has been a key player for the Catalan giants over the last few years and has been attracting severe interest from clubs across Europe. The likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with the defender. Bayern Munich are reportedly even prepared to splash over €100 million for his services.

However, as per the aforementioned report, Barca are in no mood to part ways with their third captain. They are preparing to deter interest by offering Araujo a new deal. Barcelona director Deco reportedly met with Araujo’s agents Edmundo Kabchi and Edoardo Crnjar on Wednesday (February 14) where they discussed a new deal.

It has been reported that the Blaugrana will soon enter final contract talks with the Uruguayan defender, with his current deal expiring in 2026. Barcelona are ready to offer the 24-year-old a significant raise and keep him at Camp Nou until 2029 or 2030.

Araujo is regarded by many as one of the best defenders in world football in his age group and has been a key player under Xavi Hernandez. While he is most comfortable at centre-back, the 24-year-old has also played at right-back often and has done pretty well.

The defender joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River and has since made 138 senior appearances for the Spanish giants. He has won three trophies during his time at Camp Nou and was also named in La Liga's Team of the Season last year.

Barcelona ready to part ways with defender to ease their financial woes

Barcelona are reportedly ready to part ways with France international defender Jules Kounde in the summer. The club are understood to be happy to cash in on the versatile defender who is unhappy at Camp Nou.

Kounde was a key player for Barca last season as Xavi Hernandez's side won the La Liga but he mostly featured at right-back. The 25-year-old has continued to feature mostly at right-back this season too causing a lot of frustration for the former Sevilla star.

Kounde previously publicly admitted that he wants to play at centre-back rather than at right-back. As per Mundo Deportivo, he is now prepared to leave the Catalan giants as he aspires to become a centre-back for a top-level club.

With Barcelona struggling financially, they are happy to cash in on Kounde, whom they signed from Sevilla in 2022 for a reported fee of €55 million. With Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez at their disposal, the Blaugrana have plenty of options at centre-back anyway.