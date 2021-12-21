Barcelona and West Ham United best-placed to land 26-year-old forward: Reports

Barcelona and West Ham are the best-placed clubs to sign Real Sociedad forward Adnan Januzaj on a free transfer, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Adnan Januzaj swapped Manchester United for Real Sociedad for a fee in the region of £9.8m in 2017. The Belgian has since established himself as a regular for the La Liga outfit, making 149 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are serious doubts about Januzaj's future at Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old is entering the final six months of his contract with the Spanish club and has not shown any signs of putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Squawka Football @Squawka



A constant threat. Adnan Januzaj completed more take-ons (22) and created more chances (20) than any other player in the Europa League group stages.A constant threat. #UEL Adnan Januzaj completed more take-ons (22) and created more chances (20) than any other player in the Europa League group stages.A constant threat. #UEL https://t.co/CdytB6gO9k

Januzaj is said to have rejected Real Sociedad's latest contract offer and is expected to put an end to his stint with the club next year. As things stand, the former Manchester United star will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs from January.

Having got some significant first-team experience under his belt, Adnan Januzaj is likely to have several suitors. According to reports, Barcelona and West Ham are the frontrunners to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• He ends his contract with La Real in June 2022.



• Barça would be working to get him for free next summer but could sign him in January by paying a small fee.

#FCB #RSO



Via (🟡): Lluís Canut 🔄 (JANUZAJ): Adnan Januzaj is another option for Barcelona.• He ends his contract with La Real in June 2022.• Barça would be working to get him for free next summer but could sign him in January by paying a small fee. #Transfers 🇧🇪Via (🟡): Lluís Canut @OnzeTv3 🔄 (JANUZAJ): Adnan Januzaj is another option for Barcelona.• He ends his contract with La Real in June 2022.• Barça would be working to get him for free next summer but could sign him in January by paying a small fee.#FCB #RSO #Transfers 🇧🇪Via (🟡): Lluís Canut @OnzeTv3 https://t.co/OVjvtSB3jp

Xavi's presence could lure Adnan Januzaj to Barcelona

Adnan Januzaj is keen to return to the Premier League if reports are to be believed. In that case, the Belgium international could be tempted by the idea of joining West Ham.

The winger made his senior debut for Manchester United in 2013 under David Moyes' management. The Scottish tactician could now provide Januzaj with a new home in the Premier League.

However, Xavi's presence at Barcelona could change Adnan Januzaj's mind. The Spanish tactician has been following the 26-year-old for years and feels he will fit in well at Blaugrana, according to reports.

Januzaj's experience could also add value to Barcelona, who are currently trying to build their team around youngsters like Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi. It is now up to the Belgian to choose his next destination.

The former Manchester United forward could return to the Premier League and reunite with David Moyes at West Ham. Adnan Januzaj could also aid Xavi in his mission to take Barcelona to the top in Spain and Europe.

It remains to be seen if any other club are willing to compete with Barcelona and West Ham for Januzaj's signature next summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar