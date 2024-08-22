Barcelona will not be able to register new signing despite departures of Ilkay Gundogan and 19-year-old star: Reports

Barcelona's financial problems continue as they have been unable to register new signing Dani Olmo in their squad so far. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, despite the potential departure of Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque, La Blaugrana will be unable to include the Spanish midfielder.

This comes after reports that Gundogan is set to depart Camp Nou for free, heading back to Manchester City. The German signed with the Catalan giants on a free transfer last summer but spent just one season before returning to England.

Roque, meanwhile, is expected to depart the club with Barcelona seeking offers for the youngster. He arrived from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense for a reported €60 million package in January 2024. However, he failed to break into Xavi's squad, making just 14 appearances predominantly off the bench. He has also been informed that he is not a part of Hansi Flick's plans, as indicated by the signing of youngster Pau Victor.

Trending

La Blaugrana are still finding it difficult to adhere to La Liga's financial rules that place a cap on the wages handed out by the club to its players. Olmo, who excelled at the Euros and finished as the tournament's joint-top scorer (3 goals), completed a €60 million move from RB Leipzig. However, it remains to be seen if Barcelona can raise more funds to complete the 26-year-old's registration.

Barcelona looking to sign Serie A star: Reports

Chiesa could be on the move.

Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa, according to ESPN. Signing a left-winger has been a priority for La Blaugrana. They earmarked Athletic Club's Nico Williams as a top priority and were also linked with AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

However, their financial struggles mean moves for the duo may prove to be difficult. Chiesa, meanwhile, could be available for cheaper as he has just a year left on his contract. The winger has also been informed that he will not be a part of new manager Thiago Motta's plans. The Bianconeri's intend to sell him for as low as €15 million.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances across all competitions for Juventus last season, bagging 10 goals and three assists. However, his injury history, including a torn ACL two years ago may prove to be a deterrent in the deal. The aforementioned report claims that any move would see him subjected to an extensive medical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback