Barcelona will only let player linked with PL giants leave if they receive €70m fee: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly slapped a €70 million asking price on Fermin Lopez. The Spaniard is a target for Chelsea and was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this week.

According to a report by Ferran Martínez of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are open to selling Lopez in the final days of the transfer window. However, they do not. plan to offer any discount to the clubs interested and will demand €70 million.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal at the Catalan club last year and has over 4 years left on his contract. He has a €500 million release clause, but the midfielder has been linked with an exit for €50 million.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick spoke about Lopez earlier this month, insisting that he wants to keep the Spaniard at the club. He hailed the qualities of the youngster, who came off the bench 16 of his 28 LaLiga appearances last season, and said (via ESPN):

"I spoke with him, of course, but I don't think that he wants to go out of the club. I also want to have him here because it will be a tough season. We need every player we have now. Of course, it's not easy for the players [who don't start every week], but it's football. They play for Barcelona. We try to achieve a lot in this season and this is why we need every player."

"I don't want to lose any players now because I think it will be a tough season. We need this quality from Fermín. He's doing really good last season, but also when we start here in this new season as well. I'm happy with him, with all the players, and I want to keep everyone here because with these options we have now, it's very good."

Chelsea were linked with a €50 million swoop this week as they look to bring in a midfielder. SPORT report that the Premier League side have offered Lopez a starting role and a massive boost in his wages.

Fermin Lopez has no plans to leave Barcelona

Fermin Lopez spoke to the media after scoring a brace in the Joan Gamper trophy against Como earlier this month, saying that he wants to star at Barcelona. He hinted that the future was not in his control and said (via ESPN)

"I want to stay here. [My message] to the fans is: I want to stay here. It's my dream. I will stay. They can be reassured."

Chelsea are also interested in former La Masia star Xavi Simons. The FIFA Club World Cup champions need to offload Christopher Nkunku or Nicolas Jackson before they can sign the players after being punished by UEFA for breaching financial rules.

