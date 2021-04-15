Barcelona will look to complete deal for Manchester City star by the end of the month - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to complete the signing of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia by the end of this month. Garcia's contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been heavily tipped to return to the Camp Nou this summer.

According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona changed their offer to sign Eric Garcia on a free transfer from Manchester City. The Catalans reportedly offered a contract with reduced salaries and increased add-ons which was not taken too well by Eric Garcia's representatives.

Barcelona have been heavily impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic. The club are facing debts in the region of €1.2 billion, which has affected their budget and ability to negotiate contracts with existing players and potential signings.

Barcelona offered Eric Garcia a deal in January that included a higher salary and increased add-ons. However, the club's new president Joan Laporta is trying to convince Eric Garcia to accept a reduced wage but is reportedly offering performance-based bonuses.

Eric Garcia has made clear his desire to leave Manchester City at the end of the season and return to Barcelona. The Spaniard left the Catalan giants to join Manchester City's youth academy in 2017.

The 20-year-old became a regular member of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad last season in the absence of Aymeric Laporta. Garcia went on to make 20 appearances for the club in all competitions last year.

Garcia has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City since the club signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake last summer. This led to the Spanish defender refusing to sign a contract extension with Manchester City.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is interested in bringing Garcia back to Camp Nou as he looks to sign a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. The Spanish giants will, however, reportedly face competition for Garcia's signature from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Eric Garcia's eagerness to return to Barcelona could see the player accept a lower salary

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Eric Garcia is desperate to return to Barcelona to play regular football for one of Europe's top clubs. Barcelona are currently going through a transitionary phase under Ronald Koeman and have shown signs of improvement under the Dutchman's tutelage

The poor form of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, coupled with the decline of Gerard Pique, could mean that Eric Garcia would, in all probability, become a regular starter for Barcelona if he joins the club this summer.