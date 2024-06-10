Barcelona will look to offload attacker this summer despite his willingness to stay: Reports

Barcelona have expressed their intention to offload forward Ansu Fati despite his insistence on remaining at the club beyond this summer, according to Spanish outlet Relevo. La Blaugrana are in need of space in their wage budget and are reportedly keen to listen to offers for the Spanish international.

Fati was touted as the future of the club after emerging from the club's academy as a teenager, and he hit the ground running after his debut. The forward was handed the number ten jersey of Lionel Messi immediately after his exit from the club but has been hampered by injuries since then.

La Blaugrana are in a financial mess, and are keen to raise funds through transfers, while also reducing their wage expenses. Ansu Fati is one of the highest earners at the club, with his contract at the Camp Nou still to run for three more years until 2027.

Fati spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion after an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign but failed to shine in England. The 21-year-old scored just two goals in 19 league appearances for the Seagulls, playing just over 500 minutes because of a combination of injuries and poor form.

The Spaniard intends to remain with his boyhood club, revealing the same in an interview with Mundo Deportivo that he intends to succeed at the Spanish club. Relevo now reports that Barcelona do not share the same sentiments and are keen to sanction an exit from the club for the forward.

Fati is unlikely to have many suitors, especially after his struggles at Brighton last season. The Spaniard is likely to leave the club permanently this summer as manager Hansi Flick is seemingly not keen on using him.

Barcelona captain in talks over summer transfer - Reports

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is reportedly in talks over a transfer away from the club as his contract with the club is nearing its end. The versatile Spaniard has been left in limbo at the club due to the turmoil that engulfed it in the closing weeks of the season.

Roberto was set to negotiate a new contract after Xavi decided to remain in charge but the sacking of the manager has put such talk to rest. The 32-year-old has not received any offers from Barcelona since then, and is now prepared to plan for his next move.

Marca reports that the Spanish international is fed up with the club keeping him in the dark over his future and is already negotiating with other clubs. There is believed to have been interest in him from the MLS as well as Catalan neighbors Girona in recent months.