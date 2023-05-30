Barcelona will look to sign Premier League superstar if Lionel Messi pursuit fails - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly started thinking about their 'Plan B' if a move for Lionel Messi does not happen. The Catalan side see Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as the one to go for in the summer.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Silva is still on Barcelona's radar, but the club currently see him as the option if they do not Messi. The Portuguese star is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain, who see him as the replacement for the Argentine.

Manchester City are reportedly open to selling the midfielder and are demanding €80 million for him. The former AS Monaco midfielder has admitted that he wants a new challenge and told the media earlier this month, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"My plan is to complete well the season, win the Premier League and then the two finals… then, this summer we will see what happens."

Reports suggest Lionel Messi's move back to Barcelona is in the balance, as they are yet to get a green signal from La Liga on their financial feasibility proposal. The Argentine is set to leave PSG as a free agent this summer.

Barcelona target wants to return to his former club soon

Bernardo Silva was in conversation with O Jogo earlier this season and confirmed that he wanted to rejoin Benfica before he retires. He added that it was his club and he needed to get back to Portugal soon.

He said:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Silva added:

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

Speaking further about his contract situation with Manchester City in reference with his age, Silva added:

"When I was about to leave Manchester City two years ago, that would go right, at 32. Now it won't go right. If I leave, and I don't know if that will happen, a club that pays what City want for me won't give me a three-year contract, they will give me a five-year contract. And I'd already be 34 years old."

Silva made three senior appearances for Benfica and 38 appearances for Benfica B before leaving the club for AS Monaco in 2015. He spent two years at the French club and then joined Manchester City.

Silva is now looking for a fresh challenge this summer and has offers on his table. PSG and Barcelona are set to battle for his signature, while Manchester City are also keen on keeping him.

