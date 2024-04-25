Barcelona will try to sign €60 million rated La Liga star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona's long-running pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is set to continue this summer as the Catalans are reportedly interested in signing him.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that Barca continue to track Zubimendi who has flourished at Real Sociedad. The Blaugrana will try and sign him if their financial situation improves and he has admirers within Xavi's backroom staff.

Zubimendi, 25, has been a standout performer for Sociedad this season. The Spanish holding midfielder has appeared 44 times across competitions, registering four goals and one assist.

Xavi has decided to continue with Barcelona for another year and Joan Laporta will likely be backing the Spanish coach in this summer's transfer window. Zubimendi's name has constantly been touted as a Sergio Busquets replacement after the Barca icon's departure last summer.

However, the Catalans will have to raise funds to sign the five-cap Spain international. He has a release clause of €60 million which could be problematic given the financial issues at Camp Nou.

Xavi expressed his admiration for Zubimendi last year and suggested he has qualities befitting his Barcelona side (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Zubimendi is an extraordinary defensive midfielder, he understands the model we like at Barca, he dominates with and without the ball."

It's claimed that Busquets is Zubimendi's idol and he may be enticed to follow in the Barca legend's footsteps. He has three years left on his contract at Reale Arena.

Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi comments on transfer speculation

Martin Zubimendi appeared to play down transfer speculation.

Barcelona may be eager to bring Zubimendi to Camp Nou but it appears the Spaniard is happy at Sociedad. The defensive midfielder touched on speculation growing over his future by affirming that Reale Arena was his home (via Barca Universal):

"Clubs interested in me? I am happy at Real Sociedad, it's my home. I can't say that I will play my entire career at Real because perhaps the club doesn't want me to continue in the future. I don't worry about those rumors."

Barca haven't been the only European giants interested in signing Zubimendi. Arsenal are also monitoring him although they view signing him as a difficult operation and are studying alternatives.

The Evening Standard reports that the Gunners and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich join the Blaugrana in the race. He wants to play under his former Real Sociedad B manager Xabi Alonso.

Thus, Zubimendi was expected to join Bayern had Alonso arrived as manager this summer. That won't be the case as the former Real Madrid midfielder has committed his future to the new Bundesliga champions.