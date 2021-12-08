Barcelona willing to offer €45 million for Manchester City forward - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer a sum of €45 million for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo (via The Hard Tackle), the Citizens are likely to reject the bid as they value Torres at around €60 million. The Spaniard has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.

Torres has seen his playing time diminish this season with the arrival of Jack Grealish and the re-emergence of Bernardo Silva. The Spaniard has played just seven times across competitions, netting three goals.

Overall, Torres has played 43 matches for Manchester City since arriving from Valencia in 2020. He has scored 16 goals and laid out four assists in those appearances.

The 21-year-old was rumored to be set to move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window, but the latest update suggests there could be delays. Manchester City's demands could be a little too steep for the Catalan giants, whose dire financial situation is well-documented.

Barcelona could offer a cash-plus-player deal to make up the €15 million difference between their offer and the Citizens' valuation of Torres. However, the club also doesn't have too many quality dispensable players to offer.

Ousmane Dembele is the only player Barcelona could offer in exchange for Torres in a cash-plus-player deal. Dembele's contract situation with the club remains unresolved but the Citizens' interest in the player is still unknown.

Barcelona run the risk of losing out on Manchester City's Ferran Torres

If Manchester City are uninterested in any of Barcelona's players and only demand cash for Ferran Torres, it could put the Catalans in a spot of bother. The club have claimed that they have the finances to carry out transfers in January, but a fee of €60 million might be beyond their reach.

Barcelona will also know that failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockouts could harm their chances of signing Torres. Not only will it raise questions about the club's ambitions, the Blaugrana will also lose the income that teams receive when they make it into the Round of 16.

Xavi's side are also seventh in La Liga at the moment, a mammoth 13 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are on an excellent run and are top of the Premier League. Despite their loss to RB Leipzig on Matchday 6 of the Champions League, they progressed to the knockout stages as group winners.

Torres will have a better chance of winning silverware at the Etihad than by moving to Barcelona. He could take inspiration from the situation of Bernardo Silva at Manchester City. Silva was on the verge of leaving the club in the summer due to a lack of playing time, but has become indispensable to the team now.

