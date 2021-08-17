Barcelona willing to offer star winger in order to land Juventus youngster - Reports

Barcelona are prepared to offer French winger Ousmane Dembele in order to lure Juventus into selling them 21-year-old Dejan Kulusevski, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web (via The Hard Tackle).

Barcelona are in search of a new attacking player after the unexpected departure of Lionel Messi which has undoubtedly left a giant hole in Blaugrana's attack. The Catalans have been linked with a number of forwards including Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski is the latest player linked with a move to the Nou Camp. The Swedish international has had a roller coaster season with the Old Lady last time, registering seven goals and seven assists in 47 appearances.

In order to fund Dejan Kulusevski, Barcelona are prepared to let Ousmane Dembele leave this summer due to a stalemate in contract negotiations. The 24-year-old winger has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract with no reports of an extension as of now.

Barcelona could offload the French international instead of seeing their prized asset leave on a free transfer next summer. The Catalan giants can lure Juventus into buying Dembele, a player they were previously linked with, to try and get a younger forward in Dejan Kulusevski.

FC Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer winger Ousmane Dembele to Juventus in a swap deal for attacker Dejan Kulusevski.



It is worth noting that Barcelona and Juventus were involved in a swap deal last season which saw the clubs exchange Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo. However, both players have failed at their new clubs.

Juventus have no intentions of selling Dejan Kulusevski to Barcelona

Despite Barcelona's swap deal plans, Juventus have no intentions of selling Dejan Kulusevski to a club the Old Lady consider as their Champions League rivals.

However, Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing the Swedish international. According to the aforementioned source, Dejan Kulusevski has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus rate Dejan Kulusevski highly and he is expected to play a key role under the management of Massimiliano Allegri.

Barcelona will have to look elsewhere to find an attacking player as the transfer window enters its final two weeks. Despite their keenness to sign a forward, Barcelona have already signed two attacking players in Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

