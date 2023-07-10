Barcelona willing to offload 6 players in attempt to fund move for Premier League superstar: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are willing to offload six players as the club attempts to fund a move for Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City superstar has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal as well.

Barca have already signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao. However, Bernardo Silva reportedly remains the club's top priority.

Given the club's current financial situation, it's tough for Barca to fund a move for Silva. Hence, the Blaugrana are looking to offload six players to sign Silva. Alex Collado, Clement Lenglet, and Sergino Dest are thought to be the first three players that they will offload. All three of them spent the previous season on loan. They are not expected to have an immediate future at the club.

On the other hand, there are three first-team stars whom Barcelona could look to offload to fund a move for Silva. Eric Garcia, Franck Kessie, and Ferran Torres have all failed to impress so far this season. Hence, Barca could look to get rid of the trio in their attempt to sign Silva.

Bernardo Silva has been a key part of Manchester City since joining the Etihad club in 2017. He has so far made 306 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists across competitions.

Silva is one of the finest creative players in Europe. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that Barca are keen on adding the player to their ranks.

Deco provided an update on Vitor Roque's Barcelona move

Soccerex Europe - Day 1

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Athletico Paranense to sign Vitor Roque. Roque, 18, is one of the finest young strikers in European football at this point in time.

Barca have reportedly agreed a €60 million transfer for Roque. He will join in 2024. However, whether the move will be in January or in the summer is unclear.

Deco provided an update on the pursuit of Roque, telling (via Barca Universal):

“Roque? Of course, I am satisfied. He is a very good player. It’s a matter of the club when it becomes official.”

Roque's potential is pretty evident. The Brazilian youngster has often been compared with Ronaldo Nazario for his playing style as well. Fans will keep a keen eye on the player's growth at Barca once he arrives.

Poll : 0 votes