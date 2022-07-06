Barcelona willing to pay €10 million to sign player dubbed the 'next Casemiro' - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are willing to pay around €10 million to sign Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, who has been dubbed the next Casemiro.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blaugrana are interested in the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder. The report suggests that the teenager is regarded as one of the finest prospects in his homeland and has been compared to Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Santos' reputation is on the rise as the young midfielder has been impressive at various age-group levels. He has also represented Brazil at different age-group levels and is currently an under-20 international.

Santos has made his breakthrough into the Vasco da Gama senior setup this season, having already made a total of 15 appearances this campaign. He has been a key player for his club in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B, where Vasco da Gama currently find themselves second in the table.

SPORTbible @sportbible Joan Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player. He is NOT for sale and we do NOT want to sell him.” Joan Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player. He is NOT for sale and we do NOT want to sell him.” https://t.co/4U53M4sQLU

Santos' progress has alerted a number of top clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, but the Catalan giants could face competition for his signature.

As per Fichajes, Premier League champions Manchester City and Serie A giants Juventus are also monitoring his situation.

The Catalan side have explored the Brazilian market for top talent in recent years, with their biggest success being buying Neymar from Santos.

Barcelona are in the process of revamping their midfield

Barcelona are seemingly in the process of a midfield overhaul and Andrey Santos could be the next piece of the puzzle. The Blaugrana have announced the signing of Franck Kessie on a free transfer after his contract with AC Milan expired.

The future of Frenkie de Jong remains up in the air amid links with Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Eliot @eliotgrantt If Frenkie leaves, our priority should be Andrey Santos not Barnardo If Frenkie leaves, our priority should be Andrey Santos not Barnardo

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Joan Laporta insisted that the Catalan giants are looking to keep the Dutchman unless they have no other choice.

Meanwhile, Forbes reports that Sergio Busquets could quit the club at the end of the upcoming season.

If this were to happen, Xavi Hernandez will have his sights set on reshaping his midfield. Barcelona have some exceptional young midfielders in their ranks in the form of Pedri, Gavi and Nico, who could form the spine of the team for many years to come. Andrey Santos could be a valuable addition to the side.

