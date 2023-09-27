Barcelona willing to sell 23-year-old star for €30m in the January transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Ferran Torres for as low as €30 million in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants are awaiting the arrival of Vitor Roque, who will join them in the winter transfer window after a €40 million fee was agreed on this summer. Hence, they want to free up their wage bill and make room in Xavi Hernandez's squad.

According to El Nacional, the financially troubled Barcelona have identified Torres as an expendable asset. They value him at €40 million but understand that his valuation will decrease if he continues to be an irregular feature in Xavi's XI.

Torres has started the season well, scoring three times in seven games across competitions. But he continues struggling for a place in the starting XI, as four appearances have come from the bench.

This is despite Barca loaning out Ansu Fati and Ez Abde in the summer. Joao Felix, who was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Torres was signed from Manchester City in January 2022 for a fee of €55 million but has failed to justify that figure since then. The 23-year-old has 17 goals and nine assists in 78 games for the Catalan club.

Aston Villa were among the clubs interested in signing the former Valencia man after the end of last season. But no deal materialized, and the Spaniard stayed put at Spotify Camp Nou, where his contract runs until June 2027.

Barcelona held to 2-2 by Mallorca in La Liga thriller

Barcelona entered gameweek seven at the top of the league table with 16 points from six matches. But they were held to a 2-2 draw by RCD Mallorca away from home.

The conditions were tough to play in at the Iberostar Stadium. The wet pitch did Barcelona's smooth, possession-based playing style no favors and they fell behind in the 8th minute.

A misplaced pass from Marc-Andre ter Stegen was capitalized on and Vedat Muriqi put his team in front. Raphinha equalized with a brilliant long-range effort by Abdon Prats' first-half stoppage time goal handed Mallorca the advantage.

Substitute Fermin Lopez rescued a point for the defending champions in the 75th minute. Girona's 2-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday (27 September) placed them at the top of the three with 19 points from seven matches.

Real Madrid beat UD Las Palmas on the same day by a 2-0 scoreline and now lead Barca by a point.