Barcelona willing to sell 3 players in the summer to raise €200m in order to stay within La Liga's financial regulations - Reports

Barcelona are ready to sell three players in the summer to raise funds to comply with La Liga's financial rules. The Blaugrana side are willing to let go of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in the summer.

As per a report by Fichajes, Xavi will have to sell three players from his first-team squad in the summer. Frenkie de Jong was the player Barcelona wanted to sell last summer, but he is now considered untouchable in the squad.

However, Raphinha, who was signed last summer, will be put on the transfer list. The Brazilian was signed from Leeds United and has done well this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the league. But he is one of the players Barca are ready to sacrifice.

Torres was signed from Manchester City for €55 million in January 2022. The winger has failed to establish himself as a starter at the club. Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in the Spaniard, but the club will reportedly only sign him if Luis Enrique takes over from Diego Simeone.

Ansu Fati is the third player Barca are willing to let go as he has not recreated his previous performances since returning from injury. The 20-year-old has drawn interest from Manchester United and Arsenal are also keeping tabs.

"We have not let Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer they will not be able to sign players" - La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Barcelona need to raise funds to stay within the league's financial rules. He claimed that the club cannot activate more levers as they hit their limit last summer.

Speaking at a conference in London, Tebas said:

"We have not let Barca sign players this winter, and next summer they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

He added:

"If with Barca, which is a very important club for the League, we look the other way on the economic issue, we would do ourselves a disservice for the competition itself."

Given that clubs are aware of Barcelona's need to sell multiple players this summer to raise funds, their position at the negotiating table could be weakened.

The Catalan side will have to be extremely shrewd with their transfer business or they could end up in trouble with La Liga's regulations again.

