Barcelona winger wanted by 2 La Liga clubs as transfer rumors gather pace: Reports 

Barcelona winger Estanis Pedrola is reportedly on the chopping block this summer, with Cadiz and Osasuna keeping a close eye on his situation.

According to SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal), manager Xavi Hernandez talked to Pedrola and informed him that he needs to leave on loan to continue his development. He was left out of the squad that traveled for the pre-season tour of the USA.

A permanent transfer is also not ruled out for Pedrola. Osasuna loaned Ez Abde from Barca last season and hope for a similar success story with the Spanish winger, too.

Cadiz are also interested in him, but they aren't the only two clubs chasing the 19-year-old's signature. Newly promoted La Liga 2 side Eldense are monitoring him while clubs in Italy and France are also keen.

Pedrola, who joined the club's academy in 2021, made his senior debut for Barca in a 1-0 league win over RCD Mallorca in January 2022. It remains his only senior appearance for the club.

Barca will have to be careful about the player's contract situation if they decide to loan him out. He has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona manager Xavi praises Estanis Pedrola

Xavi Hernandez had nothing but good things to say about left winger Estanis Pedrola.

The Spanish teenager was a surprise inclusion in Barcelona's matchday squad for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Madrid in March. Xavi was asked about him in the pre-match press conference, to which he replied (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"He is a crucial footballer for us. He makes the difference with goals and passes and gives us that pause that we need in the middle. It is a very important loss for us like Dembele or Lewandowski."

Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski missed the clash with an injury, but Pedrola remained an unused substitute as Barca eked out a 1-0 win. They lost the second leg 4-0 at home, with the Spaniard getting benched for the duration of the game.

Pedrola was included in Barcelona's matchday squad five times last season but failed to garner a minute.