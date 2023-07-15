Barcelona working on crazy swap deal to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Barcelona are working on a crazy swap deal involving Frenkie de Jong to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. Silva was a key player for the Cityzens this past season as Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble.

The Portugal star made 55 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. Silva is well-appreciated in the European circuit for his creativity.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the Blaugrana are interested in the player. They now want to involve De Jong in a swap deal, according to the aforementioned report.

Manchester City have already sold one player to Barcelona in the summer transfer market. Ilkay Gundogan joined the Catalan club on a free transfer from the Manchester club.

While Guardiola's side have already signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to replace the ever-important German, more reinforcements won't do harm. Hence, they are keen on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barca.

De Jong, 26, has been a key player for the Catalan club in recent seasons. Since his 2019 arrival, the Dutchman has scored 15 goals and has provided 21 assists across competitions.

The former Ajax midfielder made 43 appearances across competitions last season, scoring twice and providing four assists. De Jong could be a great addition to the Manchester City side. Barca can also get the player they want in the form of Silva if a swap deal goes through.

Ilkay Gundogan sent a message to Barcelona fans after arriving at the club

Ilkay Gundogan has joined Barcelona as one of the top midfielders in world football. The Germany international made 304 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists.

He made 51 appearances for the Manchester club during the 2022-23 season as Pep Guardiola's side won the historic European treble. Gundogan scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across competitions for the Cityzens.

Upon his arrival at the new club, Gundogan sent a message to the fans. The German said in a video message (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Hey Culers! This is Ilkay Gundogan. I’m very happy to be finally in Barcelona and to join you guys. I’m really looking forward to an exciting season and I can’t wait to play my first game.”

Gundogan is vastly experienced in the European circuit and is expected to add some much-needed experience to Barcelona's midfield. With Sergio Busquets no longer at the club, a player of Gundogan's quality could become massively important for the Blaugrana next season.