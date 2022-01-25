Barcelona working hard to sign Chelsea star in June - Reports 

Barcelona has reportedly begun talks with Chelsea to sign César Azpilicueta in the upcoming transfer window. According to the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Blaugrana are open to signing the Spaniard for free in June and have offered him a contract until 2024.

Chelsea are currently facing a huge crisis as three of their top centre-backs are just months away from becoming free agents. The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are in the final months of their contract. The Blues have been trying hard to convince all three of them to extend their contracts and be part of the squad for next season. However, there has been no major movement from the players' side when it comes to extending the contract with the Blues.

Many elite clubs from Europe are well aware of the current situation with the likes of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen. Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple reports suggesting that many clubs have declared their interest in signing these players as free agents come June.

Rudiger has reportedly been approached by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, the duo of Azpilicueta and Christensen are on the radar of FC Barcelona.

Now, according to the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have decided to make a move to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea. The Catalans have had talks with the player's agent about a potential free transfer come this June. The club have also offered a two-year contract for the Spaniard with a potential optional year. The coming weeks are going to be very important for Azpilicueta as the Blues are also waiting to communicate the player's decision.

Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea star Andreas Christensen in June

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea could end up losing their centreback duo of Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona come this june. Reports from Fabrizio Romano have suggested that the Catalans are also interested in signing Andreas Christensen from the Blues. The 25 year old has yet to decide on his future and a tempting offer from Barca could be the one that could seal the deal for him to say goodbye to England.

Jules Kounde is still on the radar. Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt is someone they are interested in, while Pau Torres has been discussed internally.



The upcoming summer transfer window is going to be a busy one for the former Premier League champions as the club could lose many of their star players. However, Chelsea will not hesitate to spend the money to replace them by signing some of the best defenders from the world. The likes of Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and many more have been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

