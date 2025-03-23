Barcelona working quietly to seal first signing of the summer - Reports

Barcelona are quietly preparing to make their first signing of the summer in the form of AS Monaco wing-back Vanderson, as per SPORT (via Barca Universal). Bluagrana sporting director Deco has long admired the 23-year-old Brazil international, having internally pushed for his signing since early 2022. With the transfer window fast approaching, the Catalan side are willing to push on.

Vanderson is attracting interest from across Europe for his attacking instincts, technical sharpness, and pace. The 23-year-old has played over 2,700 minutes for Monaco this term, with two goals and four assists coming in 34 appearances. His abilities in the final third fit neatly into the philosophy that Deco and Hansi Flick aim to reinforce.

He is not a new target for Barcelona, according to the report. The club have been keeping an eye on the right-back’s progress in Ligue 1 for some months, studying his performances and preparing for potential negotiations. Vanderson is said to be open to the move, seeing it as a significant step in his career, as well as a boost to his international ambitions with Brazil.

But making a deal is still no simple matter. Monaco are aware of the interest and are likely to drive a hard bargain, with Premier League clubs also monitoring the defender. Barcelona are also contending with Financial Fair Play and would have to generate funds before they could even consider making an official offer.

Liverpool urged to hijack Barcelona move for Bayer Leverkusen defender

Liverpool have been urged to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is set to leave the Bundesliga leaders this summer as a free agent. Journalist Christian Falk has questioned why the Reds haven't already entered the race for the player, who is heavily linked with Barcelona.

Barca are understood to be in advanced negotiations with Tah as they seek to add bodies to their defense for cheap. Despite those talks, Falk is adamant there remains time for Liverpool to move. He said (via TEAMTalk):

“I’m always wondering why Liverpool don’t go for Tah, as he would be a perfect player; he’s a free agent in the summer and, still now, he hasn’t signed with Barcelona, so there’s still a little chance there. Perhaps Liverpool should be keeping an eye on him as well if they want to sign a new defender!”

Liverpool’s pursuit of the centre-back comes as Virgil van Dijk’s future is in doubt. As there is no formal agreement yet between Tah and Barca, Liverpool could still swoop in for a deal that would go some way to addressing their captain's potential exit with a replacement.

