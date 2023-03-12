Barcelona youngster appoints Jorge Mendes as his agent - Reports

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has appointed Jorge Mendes as his agent. The 15-year-old winger currently plays for the La Masia academy and will be able to sign his first professional contract once he turns 16.

Yamal is one of the most highly touted prospects in the Catalan club's youth academy and his talent is well-documented. He scored twice for Spain's under-17 team a month ago.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Jorge Mendes is now the AGENT of Lamine Yamal. He will be in charge of negotiating the young starlet's future. Lamine can sign his first professional contract in July, when he turns 16. [#fcblive 🎖| Jorge Mendes is now the AGENT of Lamine Yamal. He will be in charge of negotiating the young starlet's future. Lamine can sign his first professional contract in July, when he turns 16. [ @albert_roge 🚨🎖| Jorge Mendes is now the AGENT of Lamine Yamal. He will be in charge of negotiating the young starlet's future. Lamine can sign his first professional contract in July, when he turns 16. [@albert_roge] #fcblive https://t.co/Kln2ejNTlw

The player has represented the Spanish national team at youth levels in various age groups. He is expected to become the next big thing coming out of Barcelona's well-renowned youth academy. Hence, tying up with an agent of Mendes' reputation could be helpful for the player's future in terms of making the right career decision.

Jorge Mendes is one of the most well-renowned agents in world football. Cristiano Ronaldo also had a long-term association with Mendes. The duo, however, are currently not on cordial terms and have split up after their two-decade-long association.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about the upcoming clash against Atheltic Bilbao

Barcelona are set to take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 12) in a La Liga clash at San Mames next. The Catalan club are currently leading the race for the La Liga title, holding a six-point advantage over defending champions Real Madrid at the top of the table with a game in hand.

A win against Bilbao would see Xavi's side regain their nine-point lead over Los Blancos. Speaking ahead of the clash against Ernesto Valverde's team, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“Athletic is a physically strong team that plays with its fans and its way of playing is clear. It will be a tough game. This is one of the toughest games left and we have to match their intensity.”

Further stressing the importance of the match, Xavi said:

“Yes, we know. Fortunately or unfortunately there is a final tomorrow. We won’t play with the handbrake on. If one of them goes down, we’ll see. We have to think about tomorrow’s game. It’s as important, if not more important, than the clásico.”

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙️ The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #AthleticBarça 🎙️ The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #AthleticBarça https://t.co/HMlQHdp3g3

Barcelona currently have 62 points on the board from their 24 La Liga matches.

Poll : 0 votes