Bayer Leverkusen duo feature on six-man Manchester United shortlist to overhaul squad this summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly placed Bayer Leverkusen defensive duo Edmond Tapsoba and Jeremie Frimpong on a six-man transfer wishlist.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils will undergo a huge squad overhaul this summer. There are expected to be several departures with the likes of Casemiro, 32, and Raphael Varane, 31, headed for the exit door.

However, Manchester United's squad will also be boosted by arrivals under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first transfer window as co-owner. His INEOS team are looking at young talent to help improve the team at Old Trafford.

Leverkusen pair Tapsoba, 25, and Frimpong, 23, are targets having been instrumental for Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions. They've helped Die Werkself remain unbeaten across competitions and dethrone Bayern Munich.

Tapsoba is one of Europe's most exciting centre-backs having majorly impressed at BayArena. He's made 38 appearances across competitions, helping Leverkusen keep 15 clean sheets while chipping in with three goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, Frimpong has experience playing in England as he started in Manchester City's youth ranks. The Dutch right-back has become a revelation, with 13 goals and 11 assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United also have other targets such as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in mind. The 21-year-old England international has enjoyed a breakout season with the Toffees during their fight against relegation.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes and winger Pedro Neto are also in the Red Devils' sights. The duo have been crucial for Gary O'Neil this season.

Gomes, 23, is a tenacious Brazilian midfielder who has been a rock in midfield for Wolves. Neto, 24, has long been regarded as one of the English top flight's most exciting wingers but he comes with a concerning injury record.

Borussia Dortmund frontman Donyell Malen is also on the shortlist and a move for him could have implications on Jadon Sancho's potential departure. The Dutch forward has bagged 13 goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

Sancho is on loan at Dortmund until the end of the season but seemingly has no future at Manchester United. A potential swap deal could be an option for the two European giants.

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong's release clause is an attractive fee.

Manchester United seem eager to strengthen their defense this summer. Ten Hag has dealt with several injuries to his backline this season. This has led to right-back duo Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka operating as makeshift left-backs.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Frimpong who has dazzled in the Bundesliga. His pace, agility, and vision have been key for Alonso's champions, who are also in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Transfer expert Romano confirmed Manchester United's long-term interest in Frimpong but claimed transfer plans from a financial perspective haven't been formulated yet (via Caught Offside):

“Man United have been scouting Frimpong for long time; he was already on the list before the World Cup in 2022. But Man United have not decided yet how much they want to invest on each position, this will be part of strategy in May and not now."

Frimpong reportedly has a £34 million release clause which could be a bargain given his excellent campaign. He has four years left on his contract at BayArena.