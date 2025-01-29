Bayern Munich ace Mathys Tel makes Chelsea transfer stance clear amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal: Reports

Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has reportedly decided against a move to Chelsea amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. This is according to a report from Bild, which claims that the France under-21 international is wary of the competition he will face for minutes at Stamford Bridge (via @mufcMPB).

The aforementioned report also states that the youngster is being tracked by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. However, out of these options, it looks as though a transfer to the Emirates would be the most tempting.

The Gunners are currently second in the English top-flight standings and poised to challenge for the title and compete for the UEFA Champions League trophy this year. Additionally, neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard have established themselves as starters on the Arsenal left flank.

Therefore, Tel could claim that position, while he may find it tougher at Chelsea. At the moment, Jadon Sancho seems to be the first choice, while there is a solid backup in Pedro Neto.

While Marcus Rashford's uncertain future at Old Trafford may have opened the door for another winger, the club's current situation is miserable. Manchester United are 12th on the Premier League table and are unlikely to offer European football next season.

Considering these circumstances, Tel may be best suited to join Arsenal if he is to move in the near future. So far this campaign, the attacker has made 13 appearances across competitions for the Bavarian outfit, bagging an assist in the process. He's contracted at the Allianz Arena till the summer of 2029.

Premier League striker who has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League- Reports

Jhon Duran

Aston Villa number nine Jhon Duran is reportedly on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr before the close of the January transfer window. This is as per a report from L'Equipe, which says that the Premier League side are set to accept a bid of £59 million for their forward (via Express).

Duran has been linked most recently with Chelsea and Arsenal, who are both seemingly in the market for a new striker. A little-known fact may be that Manchester United were credited with interest in the Colombia international in October 2022.

Given he plays second-fiddle to Ollie Watkins at Villa Park, it certainly would not be surprising to see Duran leave his current employers in January. So far this season, the attacker has scored 12 goals in 29 appearances across competitions.

