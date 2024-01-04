Bayern Munich attacker agrees deal to become first Manchester United signing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe era: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly working on the signing of Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The Red Devils were partly (25%) acquired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group on Christmas eve.

These new partial owners are reportedly expected to run the football operations at the club and Bayern forward Choupo-Moting is expected to be their first transfer target (via Teamtalk).

The report further claimed that Bayern Munich are unwilling to stand in the way of a good deal, with the player also allegedly keen on the switch.

Fabrizio Romano had earlier reported about a similar deal. While writing for Caught Offside, he had said (via Teamtalk):

“Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet. Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation. At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch.”

Choupo-Moting has played 19 games this season, collecting a total of 519 minutes, scoring two goals in the process. The 34-year-old has previous experience of the Premier League, having played for Stoke City, where he registered five goals and five assists in 32 games.

Since then, he has played for big European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and could now be set to represent Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag compares injury-returning players to new signings

Manchester United have been heavily affected by injuries this season. Key players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane among others have been injured this season, with only Shaw being fit at the moment.

It has taken its toll on the results column, with the Red Devils losing 14 of their 28 games this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag is looking forward to welcoming these players back, saying (via Goal):

"We expect many players to return in mid-January: Mason [Mount], Casemiro, [Lisandro] Martinez, [Tyrell] Malacia, so we expect Harry Maguire, of course. I think we are very optimistic. When the players return and now the luck is a little bit on our side in the matter of injuries, then we have five or six new signings in January."

He added:

"I think not any team can deal with so many setbacks we had. We are not satisfied but you have to be pleased with the number of points."

United's next game is against Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on January 8.