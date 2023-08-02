Bayern Munich attacker not interested in replacing PSG-bound Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona: Reports

According to Christian Falk of BILD, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is not interested in joining Barcelona to become Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bound Ousmane Dembele's replacement.

Falk further reported that Sane has decided to play the 2023-24 season at Bayern and then decide his future next summer. The Germany international has been a key player for the Bavarians since joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City in 2020. He has so far made 133 appearances for Bayern, scoring 38 goals and providing 37 assists across competitions.

The 27-year-old made 44 appearances across competitions last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists. He is expected to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel's plans next season.

Dembele, meanwhile, will join PSG from Barcelona for a fee of €50 million. The Frenchman was a key player under Xavi since the Spaniard took charge in the middle of the 2021-22 season. Hence, the Catalan club need a worthy replacement for Dembele in the attack.

Sane was among the options for Barca to bolster their attack. Falk's report, though, suggests that the player, who has won 53 caps for Die Mannschaft, will stay put in Munich next season.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to Ousmane Dembele's decision to join PSG

Since Xavi took over as the Barcelona manager, he gave Ousmane Dembele a proper backing and helped the player regain his form. He slowly started to display his quality and became a key part of the team under Xavi.

However, Dembele has decided to pursue the next chapter in his career in the French capital, which comes as a big blow to Xavi's plans for the upcoming season. The legendary midfielder told the media following his team's 1-10 win against AC Milan (via BarcaCentre):

"Dembélé? He has told us that he wants to leave and that he has a proposal from PSG. He did not play today because he wants to leave. It's a pity. I am disappointed with him as we have taken great take care of him. We cannot compete with PSG's offer."

Lionel Messi has left the Parisian club and Kylian Mbappe is also reportedly on the verge of leaving. Hence, Dembele could become an important player for the Ligue 1 giants under Luis Enrique.